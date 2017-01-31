Kourtney Kardashian Posts Sexy Pics While Scott Disick Kisses Mystery Woman

Courtesy of Instagram

That’s right, Kourtney Kardashian, show that FOOL of a man what he’s missing! On the heels of Scott Disick’s Miami make out with a mystery woman, the mother-of-three is posting a series of SUPER sexy revenge pictures to her Instagram. See her hottest looks, here!

THEY WERE SUPPOSED TO BE ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY! What the hell happened? Well, Scott Disick, 33, and a mystery woman happened in Miami! Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and the father-of-three appeared to be more in love than ever on their trip to Costa Rica, but apparently Scott hasn’t totally changed his ways. The hunk was up to his usual antics on Jan. 31, partying without Kourt and hooking up Jessica Harris, who TMZ believes is the mystery chick’s name. Now, Kourt has responded to his wild behavior by posting a series of steamy selfies on Instagram.

Is she trying to show Scott what he’s missing? The reality star posed in a sexy pair of black Daisy Dukes on Instagram, highlighting her toned legs and sun-kissed skin. Before that, Kourt flaunted her trim tummy in high rise pants with a bikini top and EXTRA long hair extensions falling past her waist. She ALSO rocked a black bandeau top with striped pants and a pop of bright orange lipstick. All those sizzling pictures can’t be for nothing, right?

As much as we loved seeing Scott and Kourt back together, there was always a dark cloud hanging above their heads. Scott would often ditch Kourt to go off on his own, leaving her to juggle three kids. When the brunette beauty took Penelope, Reign, and Mason to their art class on Jan. 25, Scott was nowhere to be found! There were also rumors going around that Kourt disinvited him from their Costa Rica trip because he was partying so much. Of course we know he tagged along in the end, yet he still continues to party in Miami. Are they over for good?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt is sending Scott a message with those hot pictures?

