Kourtney Kardashian On A ‘Honeymoon’ Without Scott Disick: See Instagram Pic

Ooh la la! Kourtney Kardashian has never been afraid to post a sexy pic, and her latest Instagram snap proves that. Looking good is the best revenge, so that’s exactly what Kourtney’s doing after Scott Disick was seen making out with a woman in Miami. See the hot pic here!

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but in this case, it’s best served HOT! Kourtney Kardashian, 37, has been posting sexy pics during her family trip to Costa Rica — while her on-again/off-again beau Scott Disick, 33, has been making out with a mystery woman in Miami. But Kourt isn’t letting the father of her kids see her sweat, she’s going to have her own “Honeymoon!”

In the pic, the reality star is posing with her friend Stephanie Shepherd, and they’re seen smiling and giggling — acting like they don’t have a care in the world. Both ladies are showing off their rocking bods in teeny bikinis while standing in a pool in Costa Rica. The mother of three captioned the pic, “Honeymoon.” It’s nice to see Kourtney looking happy after Scott has been up to his antics again. Seriously, doesn’t he see what he’s missing?!

It seemed like the couple was back together after Scott had posted an adorable pic of Kourt in Costa Rica, but he dashed off to Miami the first chance he got — fueling rumors that the brunette beauty disinvited him after he was partying too much…again. The KUWTK star has left Kourtney many times before, leaving her to take care of Mason, 7, Penelope 4, and Reign, 2, alone, but luckily it doesn’t seem to bother the reality star. Her hot pics are taking over the net, proving she’s doing just fine on her own. Slay Kourt, slay!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney’s “Honeymoon” pic?

