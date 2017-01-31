Kourtney Kardashian Looks Happier Than Ever After Scott Disick Kisses Other Women

FameFlynet

You go girl! Kourtney Kardashian isn’t letting Scott Disick making out with other women get to her, as new pics show she’s smiling from ear to ear despite his wandering ways. We’ve got the photos, right here.

So strong! Kourtney Kardashian, 37, is showing absolutely no heartbreak over Scott Disick, 33, getting caught getting super cozy with not one but two other women! This comes right after the couple had a fun family getaway with their three kids to Costa Rica while filming of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Here we thought that the trip had made their bond even closer, but noooo! Immediately upon returning to the U.S., Scott headed to Miami where he’s back to his playboy ways and Kourtney looks like she could totally care less.

She was seen out and about in Calabasas Jan. 31 with her two youngest kids Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with the world’s biggest smile, clearly not giving a darn about Scott’s womanizing. The supermom held her daughter in her right arm while holding hands with her son and let out a hearty laugh. She’s probably getting a huge giggle about how silly Scott looks trying to mess around with a new girl every day.

I don't think you ready for this jelly A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Kourt might have put Scott on notice that he’s the one missing out on her hotness in an Instagram photo Jan. 31, where she showed off her perky bikini butt against the railing of a balcony taken during their Costa Rica getaway. She captioned it, “I don’t think you ready for this jelly,” which could totally be a clapback at her baby daddy for being so public about fooling around with young women. Kourt is SO much sexier than any of the rando’s that Scott has been canoodling with, and it’s great that she knows it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Kourtney will ever get back together for good? Or will he always end up relapsing into his party boy ways?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.