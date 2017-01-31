Kourtney Kardashian’s Bright Orange Lip — You Can Rock Her Exact Look Under $25

Courtesy of Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian brought bold color during her recent trip to Costa Rica, and the orange-red lip is a fun way to brighten up your winter wear. Channel Kourt’s glam vacation beauty with her exact lip, ahead!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, showed off an array of tropical looks during a family vacation in Costa Rica, posing in swimwear and crop tops with the beauty looks to match. Saving her best (and boldest!) look for last, Kourt shared an Instagram pic, rocking a bright orange lip.

Behind the look was makeup artist Hrush Achemyan, who made Kourtney’s statement-making lip the star of the show with minimal makeup on the rest of her face. Enhancing Kourt’s vacation tan, Hrush highlighted Kourtney’s cheekbones and applied a coral-pink blush along her cheeks.

For the bold lip, Hrush shared that she used the new Make Up For Ever Artist Acrylip Lip Paint in Orange, $24. The lip color was inspired by acrylic paints to give you a super pigmented look that’s lightweight without being sticky. It’s also available in ten different shades, ranging from a neutral pale pink to a bold dark purple.

To complete her vacation glam, hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons styled Kourt’s hair into a volumized low ponytail. Parted down the middle and slicked back at the crown of her head, the length of Kourtney’s pony was full of soft, voluminous waves.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney’s latest beauty look?

