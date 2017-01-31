Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Releasing New Kids Clothing Line: See North Model Dress

Courtesy of Snapchat

OMG! This is pretty much the best news ever. Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat on Jan. 31 to reveal that she and Kanye West will soon be releasing a Yeezy kids clothing line! Even better — North West modeled a sequin dress and shearling coat from the new line. Watch the video here!

If you have children, listen up! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are releasing a new kids clothing line as part of the rapper’s Yeezy brand, and we’re so excited. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star not only made the announcement on Snapchat on Jan. 31, but she also had North West model a sequin dress and shearling coat from the new line!

“Let me see this outfit you have on…,” Kim can be heard telling North in her Snapchat video. “Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?” Of course it is — well, Kim later confirmed that when she talked more about the outfit.

“Mommy and Daddy are doing a kids line and these are some of the pieces. Northie picked put the colors and fabric,” Kim concluded before she and North started playing with various Snapchat filters.

This is awesome! Not only do we love the outfit North’s wearing, but we’re so excited to see what else they’ll be releasing in the clothing line.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West releasing a kids clothing line? Tell us below!

