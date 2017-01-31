How To Get Khloe Kardashian’s Signature Double Dutch Braids In 4 Steps

REX Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian just shared the exact how-to for one of her favorite beauty looks over on her app. Click ahead to see how her stylist creates her go-to double Dutch braids.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, gave her fans a new way to wear braids a few weeks back when she rocked her usual braided style with frayed ends for a fun twist on Jan. 17. Taking to her app, Khloe and her hairstylist broke down the look in four easy-to-follow steps.

“I was really feelin’ these fierce braids that Justine Marjan did on me last week.,” Khloe wrote. “I asked her to break down how she created this style so you dolls can rock it, too.”

1) Justine says to start by creating four even sections for the braids. To do this, part your hair down the middle, then part the hair along both sides of your crown as evenly as possible.

2) Apply Tresemme Styling Creme to your roots, massaging it into your hair, then copy Khloe’s length by adding synthetic clip-in extensions just above the nape of your neck.

3) To create a three-strand Dutch braid with each of the four sections you divided your hair into earlier, braid the right strand under the center strand, then braid the left side under that and repeat. Justine writes that you should braid each section to the nape of the neck (clipping each section out of the way), then combine the two sections on either side of your head into a single three-strand braid.

4) To finish the look, Justine says to leave a few inches of the hair unbraided and secure with elastics, spraying with Tresemme Extreme Hold Hairspray to lock your braids in place.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe’s frayed braids?

