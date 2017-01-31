Khloe Kardashian: Her 3 At-Home Gym Items Under $30

Image Courtesy of Mike Rosenthal

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her fitness tips for ditching the gym and getting your workout in at home. See her three at-home gym essentials and how she uses them, ahead!

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian, 32, has undergone a fitness transformation. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been open about her fitness journey, sharing clips of her workout and her diet plan on her social media accounts. Taking to her app, Khloe shared some of her favorite affordable equipment (and one splurge!) so you can create your own at-home gym.

“You don’t need a gym membership or a trainer to work out,” Khloe wrote. “There’s a ton of small, relatively inexpensive equipment you can buy to create your own home gym. I keep most of mine in my garage! Here are a few suggestions to get you dolls started.”

1) Ab Wheel: Khloe listed the Maximiza Ab Wheel, $17.98, as her favorite, and has shared videos of how she uses it (like the one below) on several occasions.

If I can do it. You can do it. It all starts with day 1! It's a lifestyle now. Snapchat: khloekardashian A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 15, 2016 at 10:42am PDT

2) Yoga Mat: “A yoga mat is a must for stretching before and after my workouts. It also helps provide a cushy layer between you and the floor,” Khloe said of the Gaiam Print Premium Reversible Yoga Mat, $30.39, that she suggested.

3) Push-up Stand: Khloe named the Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite, $24.95, as her must-have for making sure you complete your push-ups in perfect form.

4) The DB Method Machine: A splurge at $150, Khloe wrote, “A booty sculptor that you can easily fold up and store out of sight??? Yassss, please!”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe’s suggestions? Are you planning to try any of this at-home equipment?

