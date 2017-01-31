‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Keeping Son Isaac From Stepdad Javi After Divorce

Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! After announcing her divorce from her husband-of-four-years Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry has made it CLEAR she doesn’t want her oldest son Isaac going anywhere near his beloved stepdad! Crying his eyes out on the Jan. 30 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Kailyn still refused to let Isaac see his father figure. SO sad!

Seems like Kailyn Lowry, 24, needs to get her priorities straight. Despite her son Isaac Rivera‘s, 7, extreme sadness over the fact Kailyn won’t allow him to see her ex and his stepfather Javi Marroquin, 24, the reality star still didn’t budge on her policy — and didn’t even seem to console him during the Jan. 30 episode of Teen Mom 2! It’s clear little Isaac isn’t taking his mom and Javi’s divorce well, but Kailyn just did NOT appear to be helping him at all during the show. In fact, she seems to be making matters worse by refusing to let him see his stepdad.

Breaking down in tears after his mother forbid him from going to his former stepfather’s house, Isaac told his birth father, Jo Rivera, “Mom and Javi were fighting. I wasn’t okay. It’s not fair because do you know what my mom is doing? My mom is saying I can’t come with Javi to see his new house and he can bring Lincoln. It’s not fair.” Aw!

Unlike Kailyn, Jo attempted to console his son, telling him how he will “figure it out.” “I’m going to speak to your mom,” He told Isaac. “She’s a little upset. A lot of things are happening right now and it’s stressful and confusing. They might fight every now and then, but everything is going to work out and be okay.” He even added, “He’s not going to live with you right now, but you’re still going to see him.”

Kailyn announced her divorce from Javi last May and came under fire for telling her son he would not have a room in her ex’s new home. “Omg Isaac asking about his room. And she doesn’t even comfort him,” a viewer tweeted after the episode. Another wrote, “My heart breaks for Isaac. He loves Javi and doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

Luckily though, things seemed to have calmed down since then. Speaking with Radar Online, Javi said, “Yeah it was sad to see him like that, but he does have his own room at my house,” he said. “He’s doing a lot better now.” Phew!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think it’s right for Kailyn to keep Isaac from Javi? Do you think Javi was a good stepdad?

