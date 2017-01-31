Justin Bieber: 3 Reasons He’s Probably Boycotting The Grammys

REX Shutterstock

The 2017 Grammy Awards might just be the most epic ceremony yet, but one person won’t be in the room where it happens: Justin Bieber. So why is The Biebs probably skipping the biggest night in music? Well, he has a few

Justin Bieber, 22, is nominated for four Grammy Awards this year, but before you get excited about a possible performance or appearance, know that he doesn’t plan to attend, as TMZ reports. “He just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” sources tell the outlet. Kanye West, 39, Drake, 30, and Frank Ocean, 29, are also boycotting the ceremony, according to the site, because they agree with JB that the Grammys are “irrelevant”. Aw!

Another reason JB probably won’t show up could be because his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez‘s current boyfriend The Weeknd, 26, is going to perform at the huge event. Selena, 24, and The Weeknd will hit the after-parties together, as TMZ also reports, and it definitely wouldn’t easy for The Biebs to see the love of his life with her new beau!

Finally, we can’t forget Justin’s Holden Caufield-esque Instagram rant in May 2016 about why awards shows are bogus. “I try to think of it as a celebration but can’t help feeling like people are rating and grading my performance,” he wrote on May 23. “When I look in the audience I see a bunch of fake smiles so that when the camera hits them they look happy…when I do get these awards the temptation of putting my worth in what I do is so hard to fight!!!” he added. “I am privileged and honored to be recognized by my peers but in these settings I can’t feel the recognition. There’s an authenticity missing that I crave! And I wonder does anybody else.” Okay, we get it.

Be sure to tune into the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12!

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Justin might not go to the Grammy Awards? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.