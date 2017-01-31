John Wetton Dead: Asia Singer Dies Following Heartbreaking Fight With Cancer

Rex/Shutterstock

The classic rock world is once again in mourning, as John Wetton has died. The man who played with King Crimson, Roxy Music and most notably, Asia, passed away on Jan. 31. The legendary progressive-rock bass player was only 67.

Another one of the rock world’s stars has faded away. John Wetton, 67, lead singer and co-founder of Asia, died in his sleep during the early hours of Jan. 31, according to the band (per TMZ.) The frontman had been battling cancer and it seems he would lose the fight.

John Kenneth Wetton was born in Willington, Derbyshire, growing up in Bournemouth. Always in love with music, he was in a number of early bands with Richard Palmer James, who would go on to work with progressive-rock icons, King Crimson. Before joining Geoff Downs, Steve Howe and Carl Palmer to form the progressive-rock supergroup, John was a figures of the 1970’s British rock scene. He played with bands like Mogul Thrash, Family, King Crimson, Roxy Music, Uriah Heap and Wishbone Ash, all groups that would go on to become legends of classic rock.

Yet, it was with Asia that John found his biggest commercial success. Their self-titled debut albums sold eight million copies worldwide and Billboard magazine named it the No. 1 album of 1982. The band’s biggest hits were “Heat of the Moment” and “Only Time Will Tell.” As with many bands of that era, John left the group to work on solo projects, before rejoining Asia for some of the final albums.

Our thoughts go out to John’s family, friends and fans during this time of loss.

