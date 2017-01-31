Jimmy Kimmel Slams Muslim Ban: ‘How Does Detaining A 5-Year-Old Keep Us Safe?’

Ouch! Jimmy Kimmel showed no mercy when criticizing Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban during his late-night talkshow. Totally ripping the POTUS apart for making it possible to have a 5-year-old boy detained for 5 whole hours, Jimmy challenged Trump directly by asking how handcuffing a child makes America safe again!

Leave it to Jimmy Kimmel, 49, to say what most of America is feeling! Opening his ABC late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on Jan. 30, the comedian pointed out that, thanks to Donald Trump’s, 70, travel ban, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45, had the “unenviable job” of explaining to reporters how detaining a 5-year-old on Jan. 28 helped Make America Safe Again — Hint: Jimmy said it DOESN’T!

5-year-old boy is detained for five hours by authorities at Washington Dulles Int Airport due to Trump refugee banhttps://t.co/JhoRdS5V5g pic.twitter.com/HSdSy6adFB — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 31, 2017

5yr old boy handcuffed at airport as deemed a threat! 😡 The only threat to US security is you .@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/2lyB9w5gHE — Shaista Gohir (@ShaistaGohir) January 31, 2017

“A 5 yr old Iranian boy was detained for hours at an airport… or as Kellyann Conway would call it-alternative daycare.”– Stephen Colbert — Lucas Diercouff (@LucasDiercouff) January 31, 2017

5 year old Muslim boy was held for 5 hours in handcuffs at an airport because he supposedly was a “potential threat to America”. Wow. WOW. — Nora (@Nora02583) January 31, 2017

Jimmy explained the situation to his audience members, including the fact that a 5-year-old boy was detained shortly after landing in Washington D.C. for HOURS (specifically five hours) before he could meet his mom at the airport. The child was held all alone and one point was even handcuffed — all as a result of Trump’s refugee and immigration ban. The talkshow host then played a news clip that showed Sean trying to explain to reporters why detaining the child was necessary.

Apparently the boy could have posed a “threat,” according to Sean. “To assume that just because of someone’s age and gender that they don’t pose a threat would be misguided and wrong,” he told reporters. Once the clip finished playing, Jimmy immediately fired back, “Yeah, unless they’re FIVE YEARS OLLD!” He then added, “What’s he going to do?”

And the young boy was just one of the many people detained at airports across the country after Trump signed his executive order. The order bans travel from seven countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen — all nations with large Muslim populations.

