Jeff Sessions Approved As Attorney General & Americans Are Furious — See Angry Tweets

Uh oh. The people have spoken, and they are NOT happy with ‘racist’ and ‘anti-women’ Jeff Sessions — aka Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General. Just wait until you see what angry Americans are tweeting about him.
Jeff Sessions, 70, has been approved the senate after being nominated by President Donald Trump for the role of Attorney General, aka the head of the Department of Justice. After facing a vote by the senate to confirm whether or not he could take the position, Americans started speaking out on social media about how upset they are over the choice. Needless to say… the negative reactions definitely outweigh the positive in this case!
Jeff’s approval came less than a day after President Trump fired the last Attorney General, Sally Yates, because she refused to stand behind his ban against Muslims entering the country. The White House statement read that Sally refused “to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” Yikes.
If that weren’t bad enough, NARAL, a pro-choice political organization, shared a laundry list of reasons why Jeff shouldn’t be voted into power:
Now, check out what people are saying on Twitter:
Americans are also tweeting their local senators expressing their concern about putting Jeff in the high-powered position:
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Jeff Sessions for Attorney General? Comment below with your thoughts on Trump’s pick.
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP