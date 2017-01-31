Jeff Sessions Approved As Attorney General & Americans Are Furious — See Angry Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh. The people have spoken, and they are NOT happy with ‘racist’ and ‘anti-women’ Jeff Sessions — aka Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General. Just wait until you see what angry Americans are tweeting about him.

Jeff Sessions, 70, has been approved the senate after being nominated by President Donald Trump for the role of Attorney General, aka the head of the Department of Justice. After facing a vote by the senate to confirm whether or not he could take the position, Americans started speaking out on social media about how upset they are over the choice. Needless to say… the negative reactions definitely outweigh the positive in this case!

Jeff’s approval came less than a day after President Trump fired the last Attorney General, Sally Yates, because she refused to stand behind his ban against Muslims entering the country. The White House statement read that Sally refused “to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” Yikes.

If that weren’t bad enough, NARAL, a pro-choice political organization, shared a laundry list of reasons why Jeff shouldn’t be voted into power:

Jeff Sessions has a long history of racism & sexism. Call your member of Congress and tell them to #StopSessions: 202-224-3121 pic.twitter.com/L7HeFR66e0 — NARAL (@NARAL) January 30, 2017

Now, check out what people are saying on Twitter:

Coretta Scott King died 11 yrs ago today. She opposed #JeffSessions in '86 b/c he threatened MLKs legacy. To honor her, #StopSessions now. pic.twitter.com/iNkROzQgSF — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) January 30, 2017

There better be ZERO Yay votes from @TheDemocrats on Senate Judiciary committee this morning for Jeff Sessions. — Pete Grein (@PeteGrein) January 31, 2017

Everyone and I mean EVERYONE please call your Senators tomorrow and demand Jeff Sessions is NOT confirmed for AG. This is not a drill. — Alt Hi Volcanoes NP (@AltVolcanoes_NP) January 31, 2017

God help us all if Jeff Sessions is nominated AJ this morning, truely a terrifying prospect — Geoffrey Knoll (@theproducelord) January 31, 2017

Americans are also tweeting their local senators expressing their concern about putting Jeff in the high-powered position:

.@sendavidperdue Thank for keeping your voicemail available. Please vote no on Jeff sessions for AG. He admires KKK & therefore wrong for GA — Maneater (@ElleCee) January 31, 2017

@SenMikeLee I MUST SAY I AM VERY DISAPPOINTED IN YOUR SUPPORT OF UNFIT PERSON LIKE JEFF SESSIONS. VERY DISAPPOINTED — DADSLT (@sfitzg7747) January 31, 2017

@SenFeinstein Jeff Sessions! Someone deemed too racist to be a federal judge has no business being Attorney General. — bikebrunch (@bikebrunch) January 31, 2017

@SenatorLeahy please block Jeff Sessions. The reasons are clear and numerous. — JoAnn HInksmon (@JoAnnHopes) January 31, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Jeff Sessions for Attorney General? Comment below with your thoughts on Trump’s pick.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.