Jason Hoppy Arrested For Stalking Ex Bethenny Frankel: Screamed ‘I Will Destroy You’

OMG, this is absolutely terrifying. Jason Hoppy was arrested on Jan. 27 after he blew up at and threatened his ex-wife, Bethenny Frankel, right outside their daughter’s school, police confirm. That’s not all, though — the reality star claims he’s been bombarding her for weeks…and it’s begun to terrify her.

Jason Hoppy was arrested at his New York City apartment on Jan. 27 after an explosive argument with his ex, Bethenny Frankel, at their daughter, Bryn’s, Manhattan school, police confirm to HollywoodLife.com . This disturbing fight came after Jason had allegedly been harassing the Real Housewives of New York star for WEEKS via telephone.

“This happened at 8:30 a.m. on the 27th,” NYPD spokesperson Sophia Mason told HollywoodLife.com. “He was arrested at 12:56 the same day. The victim states she was receiving numerous emails and FaceTime calls, which were after the victim sent a cease and desist letter on Nov. 22, 2016. She states the number of times he’s contacted her are in the hundreds and all unwanted contact. She’s fearful for her and her chidl’s life. She also said the suspect approached her at her child’s school at an event and tried to provoke a fight and made statements like ‘I will destroy you’ and ‘you can get all the lawyers you want’ and ‘you’ve been warned.'”

Although he denies the accusations, Jason was charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree. The cease and desist order mentioned above was filed by Bethenny’s current boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who accused Jason of sending harassing emails back in November.

Bethenny and Jason’s breakup in 2012 after two years of marriage did not end on good terms, and they were embroiled in a bitter custody battle over Bryn. The pair finally agreed to share equal parenting rights in June 2014, but during the emotional court case, Bethenny once again claimed Jason had threatened to “destroy” her. We hope these two are able to work something out, especially for Bryn’s sake.

