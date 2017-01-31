Christian Grey is going to make you swoon even more in ‘Fifty Shades Darker.’ Jamie Dornan spilled major scoop about the sequel on the Jan. 31 edition of ‘Ellen,’ revealing that fans we’ll be seeing a much ‘softer side’ of Christian. We are not worthy!

“We see a softer side of him as well,” Jamie Dornan, 34, rocking his new shaved head, tells Ellen DeGeneres. “We see him smile a lot more in the second movie. There’s a few lighter moments. Dakota [Johnson], in the first movie, she gets all the gags, you know, and I’m pretty serious. It’s a bit more evenly spread in the second one.”

Fifty Shades Darker continues the story of Christian and Anastasia’s love. Christian fell hopelessly in love with Ana in Fifty Shades of Grey. The two had a heartbreaking split at the end of the first movie, and Fifty Shades Darker picks up right where we left off.

“Basically, Christian, he can’t foresee his life without Ana, and he’s going to do anything to get her back,” he continues. “She wants him to make massive changes, because he, obviously, he has a few flaws. There’s some things about the way he treats her that she really isn’t that into. He makes big sacrifices for her and compromise in the second movie because he knows he needs her.”

There will be no shortage of steamy scenes in Fifty Shades Darker. In just the trailer and sneak peeks alone, we’ve seen hot shower sex, a too-hot-for-TV restaurant scene, a sexy bedroom scene, and mind-blowing makeout sessions. Fifty Shades Darker will be released on Feb. 10. You can also buy the soundtrack the same day!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fifty Shades Darker will be better than the Fifty Shades of Grey? Let us know!