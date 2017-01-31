Jessica Harris: Scott Disick Mystery Girl Revealed — See Pics Of His Hot Model Hookup

Courtesy of Instagram

After Scott Disick was caught kissing model, Jessica Harris in Miami, FL, Jan. 30, fans went wild over her killer body in the PDA, beach pics! Now, we’ve uncovered even racier photos of Scott’s sexy hookup! You’re going to want to see these snaps…

Scott Disick‘s [33] got a new model chick, and she goes by the name of Jessica Harris, 25. The two were photographed making out while getting pretty cozy in a pool in Miami, FL, Jan. 30, and the pics are seriously too hot to handle. AND, they spent another beach day together on Jan. 31! But, you know what’s even hotter? — Jessica’s sexy modeling pics! And, lucky for you, we’ve got an entire gallery of her photos and you have to take a look!

With @iztaliswim today 📸👙 A video posted by J Lynne 🇺🇸🇨🇭☀️ (@iamjlynne) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Jessica and Scott were first spotted frolicking in the pool at the Setai Hotel in Miami [Jan. 30]. She and Scott were all over each other, while they sipped cocktails and puffed on what looked like cigarettes. Scott was in a dark cap, sunglasses, and matching bathing suit. Jessica, on the other hand, opted for a cheeky one-piece that showed off her toned assets.

Scott’s little rendezvous is a bit out of left field since multiple reports claimed Scott and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, were back together and working on their tumultuous relationship. He even vacationed with the Kardashians in Costa Rica, Jan. 27. However, his make-out session with Jessica is an obvious red flag that any reconciliation Scott and Kourt may have had, went terribly wrong.

Not to mention, Scott may have been misbehaving lately. He reportedly flaked on Kim Kardashian, 36, during a recent trip to Dubai, Jan. 12, leaving Kourtney worried. After that, he headed to Sundance Film Festival in Utah, Jan. 23, and was allegedly spotted partying with a pretty brunette. And now, this.

Ugh — poor Kourt. “She’s broken-hearted and feels played by Scott for the millionth time and she is over it,” a source told us of his reported hookup at Sundance. “Kourt loves Scott so much and they have such a great time together when things are going well… but Scott never fails to leave Kourtney and the kids to indulge in his own selfish behaviors.” So sad.

This is the first we’re hearing of Jessica, aka, J Lynne. She’s a 25-year-old model, according to her official career page at Model Mayhem. Although her real name is Jessica Harris, she goes by, J Lynne on social media. Here‘s everything you need to know about Jessica, and while you’re at it, check out our gallery, above!

