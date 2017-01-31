How You Can Do A Bun On Yourself In Under 1 Minute

We’re always looking for good hair tricks and tips and this genius product makes an updo as easy as 1, 2, 3.

I’ll be honest, I’m not the most adventurous (or best) at doing my own hair. It can look great when I’m in the chair of a professional, but day to day it’s so easy to fall into a rut and rock my usual, naturally straight style.

I love an easy, romantic look, which is why I love Sarah Potempa’s The Wrap Up.

I’m OBSESSED with Sarah’s Beachwaver tool, an automatic curling iron that creates gorgeous waves (and was used at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.)

She also has a genius hair tool called The Wrap Up. You literally insert your hair, wrap it up, and fold into a bun in less than a minute. We even made a video showing you how to do it!

I kind of like it messy — when it looks not too perfect. It’s all about that “effortless” style and with some pieces framing your face, they juxtapose the formality of the “perfect bun” itself.

