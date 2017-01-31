Hailey Baldwin & Bella Hadid Bonding Over Disdain For Selena Gomez?: See Twitter Lovefest

courtesy of Instagram

Hailey Baldwin with the shots! She started a Twitter lovefest with her BFF, Bella Hadid on Jan. 31, but it sounded like she may have included a major diss in her message! Some fans think she was throwing shade at Selena Gomez because of her romance with The Weeknd. See it for yourself…

Major shade, or a harmless tweet? That’s what some fans are debating after Hailey Baldwin, 20, tweeted a message in support of her bestie, Bella Hadid, 20, Jan. 31. “Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid …. literally nobody,” Hailey’s tweet read. Her message had interesting timing, seeing as Selena Gomez, 24, and Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, 26, have been on a romantic getaway to Italy since Jan. 27. Not to mention, Bella’s reportedly not happy about her ex and Sel’s fast-moving relationship. See Hailey’s speculated shade below…

Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid …. literally nobody. https://t.co/GqOieih2g6 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 31, 2017

Also, did you notice how Hailey capitalized the word, “WHO” in her mysterious tweet. Then, she followed up with, “literally nobody.” Hail, girl… did you mean Selena? We’re not trying to spark a fire here, because it seems like Hails might have done that herself; But it does look suspicious. Ever since her tweet went live, fans have been speculating that it was a straight up diss to Sel.

Were Hailey and Bella bonding over their mutual distain for Selena? — Well, as you know, Hailey and Sel’s ex, Justin Bieber, 22, have been very good friends for years. And, who could forget their on-and-off relationship that turned pretty romantic when they shared a steamy smooch on New Year’s Eve in 2016. The pair posted PDA-filled photos when they jetted off to Anguilla for a romantic getaway to ring in 2016. Ever since, it’s been reported that Hailey and Selena aren’t the biggest fans of one another…

So, it’s only right that Hails would be in Bella’s corner. And, come on, Selena is getting hot and heavy with Bella’s ex, so we don’t think they’ll be taking a girls trip to the mall any time soon. In fact, it’s been reported that Bella is still in love with The Weeknd, and that she’s not happy about her ex and Sel.

With all of these young Hollywood relationships, many fans are worried about the potential damage it could be doing to Taylor Swift‘s [27] girl squad. In case you weren’t aware, Bella and Selena are both in Tay’s group of friends. So, has Sel’s new romance created a divide within the group? While we’re unsure about that one, we have to admit that we haven’t seen the girls out together in quite a while. Uh-oh.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Hailey was throwing shade for her BFF, Bella? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.