GLAAD Award Nominees 2017: Frank Ocean, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More — Full List

The celebs and shows who will be honored this year at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced on Jan. 31. From artists Frank Ocean and Lady Gaga to shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Shadowhunters,’ these are your GLAAD Award nominees of 2017!

OUTSTANDING FILM: WIDE RELEASE

Moonlight

Star Trek Beyond

OUTSTANDING FILM: LIMITED RELEASE

The Handmaiden

Naz & Maalik

Other People

Spa Night

Those People

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Grace and Frankie

Modern Family

One Mississippi

The Real O’Neals

Steven Universe

Survivor’s Remorse

Take My Wife

Transparent

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Fosters

Grey’s Anatomy

Hap and Leonard

How to Get Away with Murder

The OA

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Shameless

Supergirl

Wynonna Earp

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Attention Deficit” – The Loud House

“Bar Fights” – Drunk History

“Johnson & Johnson” – Black-ish

“San Junipero” – Black Mirror

“Vegan Cinderella” – Easy

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Eyewitness

London Spy

Looking: The Movie

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again

Vicious: The Finale

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

Out of Iraq

The Same Difference

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

The Trans List

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Gaycation

I Am Cait

I Am Jazz

The Prancing Elites Project

Strut

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me

Blood Orange, Freetown Sound

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town

Tyler Glenn, Excommunication

Ty Herndon, House on Fire

Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Sia, This is Acting

Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death

OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK

All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless

Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett

Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio

Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko

Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh

Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando

Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth

Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan

The Woods, written by James Tynion IV

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and The Beautiful

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE

“Angelica Ross” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

“Cookie Johnson” – Super Soul Sunday

“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws” – Late Night with Seth Meyers

“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor” – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

“Trey Pearson” – The View

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their “fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and the issues that affect their lives.” The GLAAD Awards will be held in Los Angeles on April 1 and in New York on May 6.

