GLAAD Award Nominees 2017: Frank Ocean, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More — Full List

The celebs and shows who will be honored this year at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced on Jan. 31. From artists Frank Ocean and Lady Gaga to shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Shadowhunters,’ these are your GLAAD Award nominees of 2017!
OUTSTANDING FILM: WIDE RELEASE
Moonlight
Star Trek Beyond
OUTSTANDING FILM: LIMITED RELEASE
The Handmaiden
Naz & Maalik
Other People
Spa Night
Those People
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Grace and Frankie
Modern Family
One Mississippi
The Real O’Neals
Steven Universe
Survivor’s Remorse
Take My Wife
Transparent
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Fosters
Grey’s Anatomy
Hap and Leonard
How to Get Away with Murder
The OA
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Shameless
Supergirl
Wynonna Earp
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
“Attention Deficit” – The Loud House
“Bar Fights” – Drunk History
“Johnson & Johnson” – Black-ish
“San Junipero” – Black Mirror
“Vegan Cinderella” – Easy
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Eyewitness
London Spy
Looking: The Movie
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again
Vicious: The Finale
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
Out of Iraq
The Same Difference
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
The Trans List
OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Gaycation
I Am Cait
I Am Jazz
The Prancing Elites Project
Strut
OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST
Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me
Blood Orange, Freetown Sound
Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town
Tyler Glenn, Excommunication
Ty Herndon, House on Fire
Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Sia, This is Acting
Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death
OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK
All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless
Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates
DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett
Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio
Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko
Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh
Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando
Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth
Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan
The Woods, written by James Tynion IV
OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA
The Bold and The Beautiful
OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE
“Angelica Ross” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
“Cookie Johnson” – Super Soul Sunday
“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws” – Late Night with Seth Meyers
“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor” – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“Trey Pearson” – The View
The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their “fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and the issues that affect their lives.” The GLAAD Awards will be held in Los Angeles on April 1 and in New York on May 6.
