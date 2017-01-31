Gigi Hadid Flaunts Insanely Long Legs In Her Underwear For Sexy New Reebok Campaign

Courtesy of Reebok

The latest campaign of Gigi Hadid for Reebok was just launched and it features her modeling the brand’s iconic tennis sneaker in just her underwear and a sweatshirt! The campaign is insanely sexy and Gigi’s long legs look absolutely perfect. What do you guys think of her latest campaign?

Gigi Hadid, 21, looks drop-dead-gorgeous in her latest campaign for Reebok, which was launched on Jan. 31st. The campaign features Gigi modeling in the brand’s iconic ‘Club C,’ a heritage tennis sneaker which has since become a fashion staple. Gigi looks stunning in the photoshoot flaunting her insanely long legs in just a pair of black underwear and a gray sweatshirt. We cannot get over how perfect her legs look in these photos.

While Gigi was revealed as the Club C sneaker’s new front-woman, Kendrick Lamar, 29 was announced as the headliner of the SS17 Club C campaign for men. “Launching in parallel with Kendrick’s campaign, Gigi is the perfect embodiment of what the Club C stands for – a style whose DNA exudes confidence and potential, worn by those who respect and admire the pioneers who came before them, but whose turn it is to now hold court.” We could not agree with that statement more!

The entire campaign was shot in a backstage dressing room setting, where Gigi is “pictured in a series of playful poses sporting the new Diamond Pack Club C silhouette while adding her own unique style and personality to the look and personifying the young, confident and vibrant energy that is an essential part of the sneaker’s longstanding identity and heritage.”

The Club C tennis sneaker was created in 1985, and it’s a silhouette rooted in Reebok’s sports heritage. However, the new SS17 Diamond Pack Club C is given a contemporary, directional update for the forthcoming season, available in four unique hues: black, white, oatmeal, glitter, and silver. The Reebok Classics Club C Diamond Pack will officially be available on February 1, 2017 at Reebok.com and select retailers worldwide.

We are so excited about the launch of the sneaker and the gorgeous photos of Gigi! What do you guys think of her latest campaign?

