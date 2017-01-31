Fears Over Donald Trump Grow: 14 Signs Of Fascism List Goes Viral

REX/Shutterstock

One woman’s photo of a plaque in the US Holocaust Museum has gone viral after some people found disturbing parallels between the “early warning signs of fascism” and the Trump presidency. Decide that for yourself by reading the signs after the jump.

Disdain for human rights. Rampant sexism. Obsession with national security. Fraudulent elections. Does that sound like anyone you know? The Early Warning Signs Of Fascism, a plaque found in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, is making the rounds on Twitter because people are finding that many of the traits describe Donald Trump, or policies that Trump supports.

That’s a matter of opinion, but there is weight to the comparisons. Nationalism: Trump’s campaign slogan was “Make America Great Again”, and he’s changed it to “America First”. That’s literally a phrase used in the 1940s to condemn the United States for not helping countries rampaged by Nazis until it affected us (see this political cartoon for reference).

@RaRaVibes There are two things he has left to do. It's time for us to rise up and #resist #oppose and #impeach this monster. pic.twitter.com/K24exMyHC6 — ❄️Eboneezer Goode❄️ (@EbonGoode) January 30, 2017

Look no further than his executive order temporarily banning immigrants, travelers, and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries to describe “disdain for human rights.” The order is being challenged in court for being allegedly unconstitutional. He based his whole campaign on identifying undocumented immigrants and Hillary Clinton, 69, as the common enemy for his supporters. He made Hillary the enemy by repeatedly talking about her emails, until she was painted as the villain. Continuously promising he would put her in jail and cheering as his followers chanted “lock her up!” at his rallies — an obsession with crime and punishment.

We don’t have enough space to get into the full history of Trump’s rampant sexism. But long story short, our president has been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and inappropriate behavior by over a dozen separate women over the course of several decades. This includes claims of rape by ex-wife Ivana Trump. He’s called women “pigs,” said Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her wherever,” and once told a female employee who needed to breastfeed that she was “disgusting.”

Some people turned the warning sign into a checklist, and cautioned that there were only a few things left: control of the media included. Considering that Trump has called the media “the opposition,” there’s a chance that that could one day happen.

