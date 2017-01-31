Ellen DeGeneres Uses ‘Finding Dory’ To Slam Trump’s Immigration Ban & It’s Everything

Who would have thought that the most savage takedown of President Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ would come from Ellen DeGeneres? It’s true! The ‘Finding Dory’ star used that Pixar movie to obliterate Donald’s anti-immigration policies with some world-class shade.

“Thanks for being here. You’re the only people not protesting something right now,” Ellen DeGeneres, 59, said in a segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show episode set to air Jan. 31. “If you haven’t heard, this is what happened: over the weekend, on [Jan. 27] the president gave an order banning people from seven countries from entering the United Sates, including people with green card. Then, on [Jan. 28,] the president screened Finding Dory at the White House. I don’t get political but I will say I’m against one of those two things.”

Ellen didn’t want to dive headfirst into the debate whether or not Donald Trump, 70, did the right thing in issuing what is known as a “Muslim ban.” Instead she decided to talk about the “nonpolitical, family friendly, People’s Choice Award winning Finding Dory.” From there, she just absolutely slays with the shade she throws at the president.

She points out how Dory, an Australian immigrant, tries to reconnect with her family in America. “I don’t know what religion they are but her dad sounds kinda Jewish,” Ellen says, mocking Eugene Levy, 70, who voices Dory’s father. “She ends up at the Marine Life Institute, behind a large wall, and they all have to get over the wall. And, you won’t believe it, but that wall has no effect at keeping them out.”

Damn! Ellen could have dropped the mic there, but she finished off with the true moral of the story about how animals (and people) of all creeds and colors come together to help each other out. Was that the message Donald took away when he watched the movie? Probably not.

Former president Barack Obama, 55, was more direct when he issued his first statement since handing over the White House to Trump. In a full condemnation of the “Muslim Ban,” Barack said that the recent actions taken by the Trump administration have put “American values…at stake.” So, instead of “Just Keep Swimming,” expect the American public to “Just Keep Protesting” when they think Donald’s latest action betrays their American ideals.

