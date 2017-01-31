‘Teen Wolf’ EP Jeff Davis Reveals How Much We’ll See Of Stiles In 6B

‘Teen Wolf’ season 6A was all about Stiles, but what about 6B? Executive producer Jeff Davis spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the season 6B and gave us an update on Dylan O’Brien. Will we see Stiles in the final 10 episodes?

What can you say about Stiles in 6B?

I can’t say anything yet. This may be the final time you see Stiles.

Since you said this may be the last time we see Stiles. Will there be more of their relationship, even just from Lydia’s point of view?

You’ll have to wait and see.

This episode really felt like a series finale…

It does, doesn’t it? I always feel like every wrap up of a season feels like a series finale almost. We definitely did want to close the book on this certain chapter of Teen Wolf and this story and make it feel meaningful.

Where does the show go from 6A to 6B?

It picks up several months later after Scott and the others have graduated and about to head off into their lives. And, of course, something happens to interrupt that where they realize that they may have to stay in Beacon Hills just a little bit longer before they can finally say goodbye. It happens to be incredibly challenging or their most challenging adversaries ever?

Teen Wolf will return with its final 10 episodes in summer 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to 6B? Do you think we’ll see Stiles again? Let us know!