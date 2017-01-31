Drake Gushing Over Rihanna? Calls Her A ‘Queen’ — Should J.Lo Be Worried?

In Drake’s kingdom, there’s only room for ONE empress. Unfortunately, that might not be Jennifer Lopez. The ‘One Dance’ rapper recently gushed over on-again off-again ex-girlfriend Rihanna, calling her a ‘queen’ on stage to his fans. Should JLo be worried?

Jeez, this is getting too confusing. One minute, Drake, 30, is pledging his love to Jennifer Lopez, 47, with a new tattoo, the next, he’s gushing over Rihanna, 28! Can this boy please make up his mind? Drake and his bootylicious beau are taking some time apart while he’s on tour in Europe. Unfortunately, their long-distance relationship is turning into an “out of sight, out of mind” issue. In the middle of his concert, Drake called Rihanna a “queen!”

“You want to know why you got the party started,” he asked on stage, according to a fan-recorded video. “Because you played two records featuring the queen, RiRi. That’s how you get the party started. You play two records featuring Rihanna and you got the girls. They feel good, they feel sexy.” We totally get that Drake has to warm up the crowd, but did he really have to mention his ex-girlfriend’s name? That must not sit well with JLo. The hip hop star might be in the dog house after this — unless he pulls through and commits to that JLo tattoo!

When Drake was dating RiRi, he promised his love to her by getting a MATCHING shark tattoo on his arm. That stuff is permanent! And now that he’s with JLo, he’s vowing to replace it with her name. “He’s willing to permanently show it to her by covering the shark tattoo he got with Rihanna and placing it with JLo’s name,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake wants to end every speculation, every worry, and every doubt.” Sounds like a good plan, Drake. Better watch what you say from now on!

HollywoodLifers, do you think JLo should worry about Drake calling RiRi a “queen?”