Disney Fans Petition To Keep Trump Robot Silent In ‘Hall Of Presidents’ Attraction

REX/Shutterstock

It looks like Disney World isn’t always the happiest place on Earth! Fans of the Magic Kingdom have started a petition to keep the upcoming Donald Trump robot silent in the legendary ‘Hall of Presidents’ attraction. Here’s the scoop!

Maybe it isn’t such a small world after all! Well, at least for Donald Trump. It goes without saying that the President of the United States, 70, isn’t liked by many people, but Disney fans are taking their disdain for the POTUS to another level. After protests broke out in Main Street, a petition was created to keep the figure of Donald silent in the Hall of Presidents attraction.

Usually when fans of the Magic Kingdom protest, it has to do with a ride closing or possibly a character’s costume change, but this case is very different. Matthew Rogers of Brooklyn, NY began a petition on change.org, asking The Walt Disney Company to make the President Donald Trump figure silent in the Hall of Presidents. This is an odd request because the figures of the presidents usually give speeches. The petition requests that due to Donald’s ability to “use his words sometimes carelessly,” the figure shouldn’t be allowed to speak.

When one usually thinks of Disneyland or Disney World, the inevitable purchase of Mickey ears comes to mind, but this petition contains nothing sweet or magical. The full request strives to “stop the inevitable Donald Trump animatronic figure from speaking, let alone giving a speech similar to the one given by Barack Obama and past incumbent President. [Donald Trump] is perhaps best known for how he uses his words sometimes carelessly, yet oftentimes with the specific intent of degrading, insulting and demeaning not only those who do not agree with him on any given topic, but entire groups of people including Mexicans, Muslims, women and the disabled….We ask that Walt Disney World take a stand against divisive and hurtful rhetoric.”

Wow, who knew Disney fans could be so demanding? The strongly worded petition gathered 750 signatures since being posted on Jan. 24. However, after POTUS fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for disagreeing with his Muslim and anti-immigration ban on Jan. 30, the petition has now reached over 3,000 supporters and counting! It seems that Disney fans are determined to keep the parks “The Happiest Place On Earth” — without a talking Trump.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Disney petition against Donald Trump?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.