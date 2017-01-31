Derek Fisher Robbed: 5 NBA Championship Rings Missing After Thieves Break In

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! NBA legend Derek Fisher was robbed, when thieves broke into his Los Angeles home on Jan. 30 and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry. HollywoodLife.com has all the details.

Better double check those locks! Basketball legend, Derek Fisher, 42, was reportedly robbed at his Los Angeles home Jan. 30 after he left the house earlier that morning. The former NBA player called authorities and mentioned that more than $300,000 worth of valuable jewelry was stolen…including FIVE of his championship rings!

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that the previous coach of the New York Knicks reported a burglary at his home during the early morning of Jan. 30. Derek told officials what when he returned home three hours later, it was obvious that someone had broken in. How scary!

It gets even worse. Police believe the perpetrators got into the house through the side door and went straight for the jewelry. Law enforcement is still currently investigating the burglary and no arrests have been made. We sure hope they find who committed this awful crime — the basketball player deserves to get his jewelry back!

The NBA star has played for various basketball teams — from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Oklahoma Thunder. Derek also became a coach after his athletic career, becoming a coach of the New York Knicks from 2014 to 2016. Unfortunately, the Arkansas native is also known for a physical altercation he had with his former Lakers teammate Matt Barnes, who had a relationship with his estranged-wife at the time, Gloria Govan.

In addition, the athlete had already went through another divorce — after a ten year marriage — with his ex-wife Candace Fisher. What was even more awful, the duo chose to freeze their embryos. After all of the rough events that have occurred in Derek’s personal life, the fact that he now has lost a lot of his jewelry, including his NBA championship rings, is truly upsetting. We hope they find the culprit soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Derek Fisher’s robbery?

