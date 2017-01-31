‘Bachelor’ Star Corinne Olympios Poses Topless & Flaunts Nipple In Hot Modeling Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Corinne Olympios sure loves her boobs! The controversial ‘Bachelor’ contestant only waited two episodes before letting Nick Viall get a look at her bare breasts, so of course she would be comfortable doing a sexy topless beach photo shoot! See the steamy pics, right here.

It’s hard not to admire Corinne Olympios’ confidence! The most controversial contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor has gotten herself into a lot of trouble with the other girls in the house by putting her body on display, but out here in the real world we can’t get enough of it!

On Jan. 31, pictures from a sexy pre-Bachelor photo shoot Corinne did surfaced, and the images are hot, hot, hot! The gorgeous 24-year-old model and business woman took to the beach in Sunny Isles, Florida to show off her amazing bod, and we were definitely impressed! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SEXY TOPLESS PICS.

In the hot pictures, Corinne dons only white bikini bottoms while she uses her hand to cup her breasts. However, in one photo she spreads her fingers to reveal a little peek of nipple, and we must admit, we can see why Nick likes them so much!

We definitely aren’t surprised to see Corinne rolling around in the sand topless, because she took off her bra on the second episode of The Bachelor for a steamy wedding photo shoot with Nick, and even asked him to hold her boobs for her! On the third episode, she sprayed whipped cream on her chest and demanded that he lick it off, and most recently she got into a fight with Taylor and squeezed her girls saying “you call this immature?!” Clearly Corinne is a big fan of her cleavage, and we can’t blame her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Corinne’s sexy photos? Let us know!

