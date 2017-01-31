Corinne Olympios’ Ex Defends Her ‘Bachelor’ Behavior: She’s ‘Ready For Marriage’

Image Courtesy of ABC

Corinne Olympios is definitely this season’s villain, but just because the other girls’ doubt her, doesn’t mean she isn’t serious about love! HollywoodLife.com just spoke to her ex fling, who revealed that she really is a professional business woman, who is ready to settle down!

You know that phrase: “she’s not here for the right reasons?” Well, that’s what all the ladies on The Bachelor think about one of Nick Viall‘s contestants, Corinne Olympios, 24. However, her ex-fling, Keith Berman just told us exclusively that she’s more serious than you think. You can read more from Keith on his website here and follow him on Instagram here.

“I don’t think she is chasing fame, I think she is out to become successful,” Keith, who casually dated Corinne two years ago and remained friends with her, said in an interview. “She is trying to do whatever it takes to become successful in this world, and sometimes fame is the price you pay for success.”

One thing constantly mocked by the other girls is the multi-million dollar company she runs — another thing that Keith defends. “She is much more serious in business than people give her credit for. I don’t know the extent that she technically runs her family business, but she is so much smarter than anyone realizes,” he said.

As for that sexuality that comes off as extremely aggressive on TV, well while Keith said it may be “overplayed” on the show, she was very forthcoming with him, too — something he was attracted to. “I don’t think she is using her sexuality to progress in the show, I think she is trying to have the best relationship possible with Nick, better than any of the other girls,” he said, adding that it’s a competition, and clearly her aggressiveness turns him on.

“I do think that her goal is or was to get married to Nick, yes, I really do. I think she is competitive and wants to marry Nick,” he said. “Corrine is ready for marriage, why not?”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Corinne is the right match for Nick?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.