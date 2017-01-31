Corinne Olympios’ ‘Boobs Are Real & Is Phenomenal Kisser’ — Ex-Fling Tells All

Courtesy of Instagram

Some fans think Corinne Olympios, ‘The Bachelor’s season 21 villain, is a ‘terrible kisser’ and has ‘plastic surgery’?! WRONG! Just when you thought you knew Corinne, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke to her ex-fling, and he dished the real scoop on her! You’re never going to believe what he told us…

“For the record, Corrine‘s boobs are real. They are not fake,” Olympios’ [24] ex-fling, Keith Berman, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Ever since Corinne ripped off her bikini top in front of Nick Viall, 36, on the Jan. 9 [week 2] episode of The Bachelor, she’s been the victim of plastic surgery backlash. Social media goers have accused her of having a boob job, and her ex-flame is setting the record straight — They are real boobs!”, he told us. And, there you have it. It looks like Corinne is just hashtag, “blessed.” You can read more from Keith on his website here and you can follow him on Instagram here.

And, if you wondered why Corinne happens to lock down a steamy kiss from Nick almost every week on The Bachelor, it’s because, “she’s a great kisser,” Berman told us. In fact, “she is a phenomenal kisser.” We mean, yes, she may be a bit aggressive, but you heard the man, Corinne’s got skills…

If you thought all of that was shocking, then you might want to sit down for this one. Berman revealed that Corinne is actually on the ABC hit show for the right reasons… You can get the scoop on that, right here, in the second part of our EXCLUSIVE interview.

Berman also admitted that he’s still friends with the Bachelor breakout villain, and that they have stayed in touch, ever since their fling ended.

