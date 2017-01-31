Cody Christian Gushes Over His Fans’ ‘Unwavering Support’ After Alleged Nude Video Leaks

Courtesy of Instagram

Cody Christian is finally ready to talk about those shocking nude photo and video allegations — kind of. He took some time before the ‘Teen Wolf’ winter finale to thank his dedicated fans for all of their love and support. See his full heartfelt message, right here!

Aw, this is so sweet! Cody Christian definitely started 2017 off on the wrong foot when some rando on Twitter shared sexually explicit photos and videos and claimed they featured the 21-year-old Teen Wolf star. Yikes! A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he was “mortified and furious,” but he hasn’t made any public comment on the drama. However, he broke his silence on Jan. 31 to send his fans some love before the show’s winter finale.

“Love each and every one of you with all of my heart,” he gushed on Twitter. “Incredibly grateful for the unwavering support. Enjoy the winter finale tonight!” We’re so glad to see that he’s doing well and seems to have embraced all of the love to help him move on with his life!

Love each and every one of you with all of my heart. Incredibly grateful for the unwavering support. Enjoy the winter finale tonight! — Cody Christian (@ReallyCody) February 1, 2017

Just after the shocking leak happened on Jan. 14, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “To say he is pissed would not even begin to do justice to the level of his anger right now. But the main feeling he’s experiencing is humiliation. He seriously can’t believe this has happened to him—he never in a million years thought he would fall victim to a betrayal like this, and he feels violated.” Poor guy!

One person who wasn’t devastated over the breach of privacy? Cody’s co-star Dylan Sprayberry! “Hey guys, So I’ll be posting my nudes sometime tomorrow, that way no one can take credit for it! 🖕#lovemyfriends #respectmyfriends #penss,” he tweeted. He was making light of the situation, but also revealed that he was truly “disgusted” by what happened.

