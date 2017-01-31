Okay, this is another level of insane! Chris Brown took to Instagram Live on Jan. 31 to reveal that he ‘stalks’ his ex-girlfriends, and that he intentionally makes them miserable! See for yourself, right here.

It’s always been clear that Chris Brown, 27, put his former lovers Rihanna, 28, and Karrueche Tran, 28, through hell during their relationships and breakups, but on Jan. 31 the singer shed some light on just how awful he is to his exes, including stalking them and “making them miserable!” If you can make it to the end of the video without your mouth hanging open in disbelief, you’re stronger than us.

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n****s being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and shit and you get tired of it,” ranted Chris. “Well, guess what? I’m one of them n****s!” Um… okay. First of all, if you’re acknowledging that women HATE being “stalked,” why the hell would you do it? Just wait, it gets worse.

“If I love you, b*tch, ain’t nobody gonna have you.” Okay, getting into murderer-wearing-your-skin territory now… “I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n**** out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.” What the hell!?

Clearly Chris has a very hard time letting go of his past relationships – he made that clear when he planned a boxing match with Soulja Boy over claims that he slept with Rihanna and Karrueche – but this is way too far! Someone needs to tell Chris to respect these womens’ space, ASAP!

