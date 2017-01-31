Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Chris Brown Admits He’s Stalking Women In A Wild Instagram Video — Watch

Tue, January 31, 2017 5:26pm EST by Add first Comment
Chris Brown Stalks Exes
Courtesy of Insta
View Gallery
23 Photos

Okay, this is another level of insane! Chris Brown took to Instagram Live on Jan. 31 to reveal that he ‘stalks’ his ex-girlfriends, and that he intentionally makes them miserable! See for yourself, right here.

It’s always been clear that Chris Brown, 27, put his former lovers Rihanna, 28, and Karrueche Tran, 28, through hell during their relationships and breakups, but on Jan. 31 the singer shed some light on just how awful he is to his exes, including stalking them and “making them miserable!” If you can make it to the end of the video without your mouth hanging open in disbelief, you’re stronger than us.

#chrisbrown say if u fw with him… he ain't gonna let u move on to no other dude even if y'all break up

A video posted by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n****s being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and shit and you get tired of it,” ranted Chris. “Well, guess what? I’m one of them n****s!” Um… okay. First of all, if you’re acknowledging that women HATE being “stalked,” why the hell would you do it? Just wait, it gets worse.

“If I love you, b*tch, ain’t nobody gonna have you.” Okay, getting into murderer-wearing-your-skin territory now… “I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n**** out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.” What the hell!?

Chris Brown: See Pics Of The Controversial Star

Clearly Chris has a very hard time letting go of his past relationships – he made that clear when he planned a boxing match with Soulja Boy over claims that he slept with Rihanna and Karrueche – but this is way too far! Someone needs to tell Chris to respect these womens’ space, ASAP!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Chris is taking his obsession way too far? Let us know!

More Chris Brown News:

Chris Brown Furious At Karrueche Tran: She Used Him To Get 2Chainz Promo
Chris Brown's $400K Lamborghini Totally Destroyed In Scary Car Crash: Is He OK? -- Pics
Chris Brown -- Pics Of The Hip Hop Star

ad