LeBron James Fires Back After TNT Analyst Charles Barkley Disses Him: ‘He’s A Hater’

REX/Shutterstock

Charles Barkley has been dissing and mocking LeBron James for years, and now, the Cleveland Cavaliers star has had enough. Finally, LeBron is firing back, and he has some choice word for the TNT sports analyst!

Here’s the latest on the LeBron James/Charles Barkley feud: After LeBron freaked out on his teammates in an expletive-filled rant last week, Charles slammed him as “inappropriate” and “whiny,” and the 32-year-old isn’t pushing it under the rug any longer.

“He’s a hater,” LeBron told ESPN of Charles on Jan. 30, after the Cavs lost to the Dallas Mavericks. “What makes what he says credible? Because he’s on TV?” This comes after years of Charles dissing LeBron, as far back as seven years ago, when the TNT host slammed LeBron’s decision to leave Cleveland for the Miami Heat as a “punk move.”

Previously, LeBron let the comment slide (they’re “good for the ratings,” he laughed), but it’s clearly gone too far. “I’m not going to let him disrespect me like that,” he ranted. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. All I’ve done my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. 14 years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

He concluded his rant with a “Screw Charles Barkley” and added, “I’m tired of biting my tongue. There’s a new sheriff in town.” Uh-oh, we’ll certainly be on the lookout for Charles’ response to this one!

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on in this feud? Are you surprised LeBron finally fired back against Charles?

