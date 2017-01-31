Kit Harington, Joe Jonas & More Celebs Who’ve Dished On Losing Their Virginity

REX/Shutterstock

Losing your virginity is hardly ever as beautiful and romantic as the teen movies make it seem, and guess what? It’s the same for celebs! Kit Harington, Joe Jonas and Selena Gomez are just a few of the stars who have revealed how their first time went (hint: it’s usually awkward), and you can see their stories here.

Kit Harington, 30, made our jaws drop when he revealed in a Jan. 30 interview how young he was when he lost his virginity! “It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young,” he told Elle magazine. “[Not 13], but [that’s] not far off. I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you’re young and decide to get the monkey off your back,” he added. Whoa!

Then there’s Joe Jonas, 27, who revealed in a Reddit AMA that he lost his to Ashley Greene. “I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley… just Google it to figure out which Ashley that is…I didn’t have any condoms, so I went to our drummer, Jack‘s room, who was my roommate at the time and I demolished his room looking for them,” he told a commenter. “Found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished because I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids.” Props for the honesty, Joe!

