Westminster Dog Show: Cats Will Compete For The 1st Time & People Are Freaking Out

REX/Shutterstock

For the first time in 140 years, cats will be featured in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. It’s a huge deal and, as they always do about everything, the people of the Internet have lots of opinions about it.

The Westminster Kennel Club revealed Jan. 31 which new breeds would be allowed to compete in this year’s Westminster Dog Show… and cats have officially been invited to the party. Yes, you read that correctly. For the first time in 140 years, cats will be allowed to compete in the 2017 Westminster Dog Show. Naturally, the internet grabbed a hold of this exciting news and ran with it.

internet: the westminster kennel club dog show will feature cats me: pic.twitter.com/HLmBoFFCDL — Alex Lawson (@AlexxLawson) January 31, 2017

Only one breed of cats was welcomed to the exclusive club, along with three new kinds of dogs. The feline participants will all be of the Bengal variety, with one cat already standing out from the pack. “There’s so much love out there in the world,” says Bengal breeder Anthony Hutcherson, “why just limit it to dogs and puppies?” Hutcherson’s three year old cat, with a mouthful of a name, is set to be one of several that will be featured during a “meet the breeds” event. Jungletrax Abiding Ovation, 3, is how the little lady is known on the circuit and she’s already a social media sensation.

“It’s a celebration of dogs — and now cat — but it needs to be a little bit of everything for everybody,” explained Westminster spokesperson Gail Miller Bisher. “That’s what we like about it.” In addition to Bengals, the show will now feature the American Hairless Terrier, the Sloughi, and the Pumi. And while we’re dying to see which animal will come out on top, you’ll have to wait along with us until the competition begins Feb. 11.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about cats coming to the dog-dominated party?! How much of a chance does Abiding Ovation stand at taking home the top prize?

