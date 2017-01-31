Bruce Springsteen is adding his voice to the millions worldwide who are horrified by President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from the United States. Bruce actually stopped his concert in Australia on January 30 to condemn the ‘un-American’ action! You have to see his passionate speech to his audience!

Guitar in hand, legendary rock star Bruce Springsteen, 67, cheerfully and calmly told his audience at his show in Adelaide, Australia that he wouldn’t be standing for the injustice that is President Donald Trump‘s immigration ban. He had barely started his show when he paused and launched into this beautiful diatribe:

“Tonight we want to add our voices to the thousands who are protesting at airports around the country,” Bruce said. “The muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees. America is a nation of immigrants, and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American. This is an immigrant’s song. ‘American Land’!”

BRUUUUCE! The Boss was vehemently anti-Trump during the 2016 presidential election, stumping for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, 69, instead. He endorsed her publicly, and performed at her final campaign rally in Philadelphia, held the day before the election. He pulled out “Thunder Road”, of course!

It seems like Bruce’s apprehensions about a Trump presidency were correct. Now that Trump is in the White House, a series of strange and sinister policies are falling into place. And he’s correct; the executive order barring immigrants, travelers, and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 to 120 days, with no apparent reason, is anti-Democratic.

He’s far from the only celebrity to speak out against the order. Famous folks like Rihanna, 28, voiced their outrage on Twitter, and fought the good fight even harder when other people (ahem, Azealia Banks) tried to tear down their arguments.

