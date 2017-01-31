Boy Scouts Opening Membership To Transgender Boys After Century-Old Stance

AP Images

YAS! The Boy Scouts of America took a huge step today when they announced they will be accepting transgender boys from now on! Get all the details on this amazing move here.

The Boy Scouts of America earned some major cool points on Jan. 30 when they announced they will immediately be implementing a truly beautiful policy — opening membership to transgender boys. That’s right, from now on the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will accept members based on the gender they indicate on their application, rather than the one stated on their birth certificate.

“However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state,” Boy Scouts of America spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement. The Boy Scouts are joining the ranks of other youth organizations that recognize transgender children’s right to be treated equally, including the Girl Scouts.

While the Boy Scouts have not linked this move to an incident where an 8-year-old Cub Scout in New Jersey accused the group of kicking him out because of his transgender status, Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh said in the statement that they had been “challenged by a very complex topic… the issue of gender identity.”

“We’ve taken the opportunity to evaluate and update our approach. I hope you’ll join with me in embracing the opportunity to bring scouting to more families and children who can benefit from what our organization has to offer,” Michael said in a video announcement. “This is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to bring the benefits of scouting to the greatest number of youth possible all while remaining true to our core beliefs.” Preach!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that the Boy Scouts will be accepting transgender children? Give us all your thoughts below!