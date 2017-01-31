AKM-GSI

Does Bella Thorne have a new guy? New pictures show the starlet having a day date with a blue-haired hottie, and we can’t help but wonder if a romance is blossoming before our very eyes!

Bella Thorne, 19, may have finally found a new guy after all of that drama with Charlie Puth and Tyler Posey, both 25. On Monday afternoon, January 30, Bella, her sister, Dani, 24, and Dani’s boyfriend, Dylan Jetson, visited the gorgeous beachside Santa Monica for what looked like a double date! Of course, Bella spent most of her time with the blue-haired cutie!

During their outing, Bella, the mystery guy, and the other couple went for a bike ride right on the beach. Later, Bella and her potential new guy were seen getting close as he leaned in to see the pictures she took on her camera. Aw!

Sadly, none of the crew seem to have shared any images from their super fun outing on social. However, this isn’t the first time that Bella has brought a new guy around her sister and her man. When Bella was with Tyler, Dylan posted a picture of the four of them and used the hashtag “#FamilyByChoice”. While it’s sweet that they are all so close, it must be a little awkward when one guy gets kicked to the curb and another one is brought into the picture!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think the blue-haired dude could be Bella’s new guy? Do YOU think they make a cute couple? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.