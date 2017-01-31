Anwar Hadid Channels James Dean In ‘British Vogue’ With ‘Proud’ Sis, Gigi

Courtesy of Instagram

Nicola Peltz is definitely going to love seeing her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, smolder in the fashion mag, all while channeling the iconic James Dean and posing with his supermodel sis! It’s all about keeping it in the family for the Hadid siblings!

The Hadid family is seriously #blessed. Gigi Hadid, 21, was the first to take the modeling world by storm, paving the way for her younger sis, Bella Hadid, 20, who is totally the model of 2017, posing for one high-fashion campaign after another — but it isn’t just about the beautiful sisters! Their younger bro, Anwar Hadid, 17, is a major hottie and his modeling career is totally off-the-charts, too! In fact, both Gigi and Anwar posed for the February issue of British Vogue, where they look amazing in a black-and-white image from the shoot, which was lensed by famed photog Mario Testino.

Welcoming my lil bruv to @britishvogue !! ❤🕊🕊 HE'S SO GROWN UP & IM SO PROUD !!! @anwarhadid by @mariotestino ❤❤ A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:56am PST

Gigi was tapped for the cover of the issue and inside it was clearly a family affair! Gigi looks gorgeous in a blue dress and matching eyeshadow on the cover, while inside Anwar rocks a rolled-up button-down shirt and jeans, totally channeling James Dean as he drapes his arm over his sister. Gigi looks just as good in a gown that fits her figure like a glove as she gingerly holds on to her brother. She took to Instagram to show off the amazing photo, gushing about how grown up Anwar looked and how “proud” she is. Aww.



Not only are we all talking about Anwar’s amazing modeling skills, but his new relationship with girlfriend Nicola Peltz has also caught our attention. Could these two be any cuter? We’re sure she’s going to love his sexy new shoot!

What do you think of Gigi and Anwar’s smoldering shoot? Do you love it as much as we do? Check it out above and let us know!

