Why Alicia Keys Has Refused To Wear Makeup For A Year & You Should Too

Courtesy of Glamour Magazine

Alicia Keys has become somewhat of a poster woman for real, natural beauty, refusing to wear makeup and not apologizing for it. See why she gave up the expected routine below!

Alicia Keys, 36, has very rarely worn makeup in the past year and told Glamour‘s March issue: “I guess I’ve come to terms that life is going to be a constant peeling back of layers, a constant unlearning of what we’ve been taught or believe to be true. I think that I’ve come to terms with the fact that that’s just going to happen for the whole duration of my life. I feel really good about being able to look myself in the face and say, ‘Oh, who are you now?’ And that might change.”

She’s one of the few celebs who has voluntarily been photographed without makeup, and her confidence has inspired women everywhere!

Alicia also spoke to the magazine about her signature braids she rocked earlier in her career: “I didn’t think wearing braids was something revolutionary or iconic; that was just how I loved wearing my hair. I recognize now that how you look is your statement, because it’s a claiming of yourself. You’re saying, ‘Look, world. This is me. Love me or hate me, I really don’t care.’ I guess that is the revolution.”

Alicia continued: “I think what happens in the world, and I think it’s part human nature and part programming, is we become an emulation of what we see. We become clones of each other. And to break free from that and say, ‘Wait, I’m deciding to be my own individual self. And it looks nothing like what anyone else is doing.’ There’s something so powerful about being my own gorgeous, beautiful, individual, unique self.”

We love her inspiring and powerful words! Does she make you want to be more unique and true to yourself?

HollywoodLifers, do you love Alicia Keys without makeup?

