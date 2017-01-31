’24: Legacy’ Is An Action-Packed Revival You Can Actually Get Excited About

Image Courtesy of Fox

I’ll be the first to say: I’m not one for revivals and reboots. In this world, it seems like everything is just a copy of the past, and for the most part, is not well done. ’24: Legacy’ is not one of those things.

The ticking clock. The split screen. The edge-of-your seat intensity. It’s all back for 24: Legacy, Fox’s latest attempt at a remake of an original. Of course 24, which rose to success with Kiefer Sutherland at its helm, included all of these qualities and more during its eight season reign.

Luckily, Kiefer’s successor is Corey Hawkins, a breath of fresh air. Taking on the role of former U.S. Army Sergeant Eric Carter, Corey shows the qualities that we loved in Keifer — he’s intelligent (yet illogical), he has a huge heart that gets him in trouble, and most of all, he’s a freaking bad-ass.

The premiere, set to air following the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, is based around Eric learning that his old squad is being targeted half a year after carrying out a mission to capture terrorist leader Sheik Ibrahim Bin-Khalid. Former CTU Chief Rebecca (Miranda Otto) also gets thrown into the mix, forced to take back on her role — even though she resigned and is supposed to be now focusing on her husband, Sen. Donovan (Jimmy Smits) and his campaign for presidency.

Of course,multiple questions come up — specifically how was the unit found, who gave up their real identities, and who can they really trust? Spoiler alert: the answer is no one. In just the premiere alone we get thrown off track with multiple people who appear to be working for one side and clearly aren’t.

For those who aren’t huge on the action, not to worry — you do get a great deal of emotions in there, seeing a smidgen of Eric’s life with his wife Nicole, who he is forced to place in hiding. However, where he places her may or may not be the best idea.

Overall, the remake is exciting, will keep you at the edge of your seat, and is extremely entertaining. Is it a tad silly? Sure, but it’ll keep you wanting more each week. And what more can we ask for?

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in?

