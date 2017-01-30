Ellie Gonsalves is serving body in Yellow Tail Wine’s Super Bowl 51 commercial, which also stars a kangaroo DJ! You won’t believe how strange things get for the Australian supermodel. Watch now!

Ellie Gonsalves is used to walking along the beach in a bikini, we’re assuming. But it’s her kangaroo costar in Yellow Tail’s 2017 Super Bowl commercial that she might have needed some adjusting to. Whatever the case may be, the results make for one really fun advertisement that has us reaching for a glass of cold white wine.

“Wanna pet my ‘roo,” asks the commercial’s yellow-suit wearing host to Ellie. She must be watching The Young Pope too, because the clearly-a-puppet animal takes to her like Jude Law to his papal robes. In case you aren’t watching HBO’s new, Vatican-set limited series, which also stars the always amazing Diane Keaton, there’s a kangaroo stalking the pope for some reason.

Of course, strange is par for the course when it comes to these high-priced sales pitches. So far this year we’ve witnessed a frantic Melissa McCarthy being chased through the desert, a rule-breaking, sexy for an animated man, Mr. Clean, Gal Gadot and Jason Statham kicking ass and taking names, Roomba cats, Wendy’s turning life into art, and even an appreciate for the much-needed, often smelly, halftime bathroom break. You can even see (and hear) Sia‘s influence on the big game thanks to a brand new Lexus commercial.

Whether the New England Patriots win again or lose big to Atlanta Falcons, one thing is for sure… these somewhat moments will live on online forever. It’s up to you, America, to decide which will go down in Super Bowl history and which will be forgotten or mired in controversy.

