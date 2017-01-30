Gal Gadot is kicking ass and taking names in WIX’s Super Bowl commercial and the footage’ll have Wonder Woman fans salivating for her 2017 solo-film debut. Oh, and Jason Statham is there too looking more handsome than ever.

Wonder Woman doesn’t hit theaters until June 2, 2017, but Gal Gadot isn’t waiting until then to open a can of whoop ass! The actress stars alongside a devilishly handsome Jason Statham in WIX’s brand new Super Bowl commercial. Both Gal and Jason seem to be enjoying a very fancy dinner, until all hell breaks loose behind an unaware, website building, head chef.

Statham, 49, strikes first, as a group of seedy looking businessmen descend upon the other, more unsuspecting, diners. Without a second thought, Gadot, 31, slips off one of her heels and quickly turns it into a weapon. It’s a scene straight out of the movies… movies either actor could easily be the star of. You’ve got to love that the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star takes a break in the action to tuck a few loose hairs behind her ears. Statham, on the other hand, doesn’t have much to worry about other than flirting as he fights.

“Can I have this to go,” asks Gal after making a complete mess of this poor guy’s restaurant. All is well, though, as the carnage prompts a very cool change in pace for the internet-savvy restauranteur. Food trucks are, as they say, all the rage these days. Thankfully, WIX seems to make it pretty easy for businesses to craft and edit their websites as they please (or are forced to for brawl-related insurance reasons).

Seeing Gadot in action ahead of her solo outing as Wonder Woman might make this our favorite of this year’s commercial crop. That being said, Super Bowl 51 is keeping it competitive. In addition to this seconds-long action flick, we’ve also been blessed with sexy Mr. Clean, a terrified Melissa McCarthy, Roomba-riding cats, a collective bathroom break, and even an ad inspired by internet trolls.

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite commercial so far? Do any of the 2017 ads stack up to your favs from years past?