Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: He’s ‘Sad & Sick’ Over Missing Family’s Costa Rica Trip

Rob Kardashian was one of the only members of the K crew who didn’t attend the yearly family vacay. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Rob is now ‘sad’ about just how bad things have gotten between him and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan because of his absence in Costa Rica!

“Rob [Kardashian] has been sad and sick lately over the growing divide between him and the rest of his family,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The sisters continue to go on family trips and film Keeping Up with the Kardashians without him. Even though Kris [Jenner] always reaches out to Rob and invites him on the family vacations, Rob simply does not feel comfortable or welcomed by the rest of the family.” What a bummer! It looked like he really missed out, as the rest of the family appeared to be having a blast in Costa Rica over the past week.

This rift between the 29-year-old reality TV star and the rest of the Kardashians has been going on ever since he got with Blac Chyna, 28, who his sisters have NEVER approved of and who they only seemed to dislike more after the two got engaged. “Rob feels like his sisters are constantly judging and trying to direct his life,” the source continued. “The whole situation has Rob feeling isolated and apart from the rest of his very tight-knit family.”

But, try as the Kardashian girls might, it doesn’t seem like Chyna is going anywhere anytime soon, as she and Rob just celebrated their one year anniversary on Jan. 25, only a couple months after Chyna gave birth to their beautiful baby girl, Dream Kardashian. We really hope that Rob and his family are able to end their feud, but for now we’re glad he has a little family of his own!

