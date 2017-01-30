Fifth Harmony’s Ready To ‘Bounce Back’ After Abruptly Canceling NHL Performance

Courtesy of Instagram

Fifth Harmony had fans freaking out when they cancelled their performance at the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28 just minutes before they were set to sing their little hearts out. Now that the girls say they are ready to hit the ground running again, are fans ready to accept their excuse for bailing?

Fans who were hating on Fifth Harmony for abruptly canceling their 2017 NHL All-Star Game performance on Jan. 28 are about to feel REAL bad. The girls actually called the whole thing off because group member Dinah Jane, 19, reportedly got sick very close to showtime and had to be taken out on a stretcher by EMTs, E! News reported. Yikes! No wonder the girls cancelled the performance.

The young singer had reportedly not been feeling well that afternoon, but was sticking it out like a champ. Eventually it got to be too much for Dinah and the girls didn’t want to go on without her after she had to leave. Now that’s solidarity! On Jan. 30, just two days after the incident, the group posted a pic to Instagram letting everyone know that Dinah was okay and the whole band was hard at work again. “Bounce back,” the girls captioned a shot of them getting down to business in the studio. You go, girls!

When they accepted the award for Favorite Group at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, the girls hinted at the fact they were doing just fine without their recently departed group member, Camila Cabello. “I want to thank our families. Our team, our team, our team, some amazing people,” Lauren Jauregui said, standing next to Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, and Dinah. “We love you guys. So much to come so stay tuned.” Aww, we can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes for Dinah and the rest of the band below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.