Zach Villa: 5 Things To Know About Evan Rachel Wood’s Talented Fiancee

Evan Rachel Wood shocked everyone when she confirmed her engagement to Zach Villa on Jan. 30. So, who exactly is her fiancee?! Well, he’s incredibly talented and has accomplished a LOT — get to know him right here!

1. He and Evan are in a band together

Evan Rachel Wood, 29, met Zach Villa in 2015 at a cabaret event, and they formed the band Rebel & a Basketcase that same year (FYI – Evan is the basketcase, Zach is the rebel). Zach is a self-taught musician, and can play guitar, bass, violin, drums and piano proficiently He’s also the frontman of a band called Cylvia.

2. He attended the most prestigious school for aspiring performers

After finding a love for creativity and performing at his mother’s dance studio when he was a young boy, Zach knew he wanted to pursue a future in the arts. He attended Interlochen Arts Academy, where his love for dance turned into a passion for acting and music, which he continued to explore at Julliard in college.

3. He’s an actor with legitimate credits

Zach stars as a series regular on Bordertown, an animated series which premiered on FOX in 2016, and has a recurring role on Dan Is Dead. He’s also starred in movies like As You Like It and Honeyglue.

4. He’s worked on Broadway

As if Zach didn’t have enough credits under his belt, he’s also been on Broadway AND has performed at Carnegie Hall. However, he eventually moved from New York to Los Angeles, where’s he’s been focusing more on acting and singing, instead.

5. He & Evan have matching engagement rings

Zach and Evan are far from traditional, so instead of giving her a giant diamond ring to celebrate their engagement, the couple is rocking matching, silver bands to flaunt their love instead. They debuted the rings at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29.

