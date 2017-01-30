Stephen Miller: 5 Things About Trump’s Adviser Credited For Writing Muslim Ban

Rex/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ has left millions of Americans enraged, but he’s not the only man behind the ‘extreme vetting’ order. Stephen Miller is being blamed as the man who actually wrote the ban, so get to know all about Trump’s controversial adviser.

1. Stephen Miller is being credited for the ban, but he likely had help.

After Donald Trump, 70, signed an executive order on Jan. 27 that blocked all travel to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, 53, went on a tear that blamed White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, 31, for writing the ban without consulting any other agencies, according to the Daily Mail.

“You got a very young person in the White House on a power trip, thinking you can just write executive orders and tell all of your cabinet agencies to go to hell,” Joe said. While Stephen is considered the main culprit behind the ban, The Daily Beast points out Stephen worked as a communications director for Senator Jeff Sessions, 70, Trump’s nominee for Attorney General. Jeff is also notoriously anti-immigration and many think Jeff’s “fingerprints” are all over this ban.

2. He wrote more than just the Muslim ban.

Though Donald initially said he was writing his own inauguration address, the nationalistic “America First” speech that followed his swearing in was reportedly written by Stephen and Steve Bannon, 63, according to The Hill. Stephen wrote most of Trump’s speeches throughout the presidential campaign and he was tapped to write Trump’s first speech as president.

3. He has worked with controversial Republicans before.

Along with working a communications director for Senator Sessions, he was a press secretary for former Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann, 60, a notoriously socially conservative Republican. Stephen also worked on Rep. Dave Brat’s, 52, successful primary challenge to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, 53, when the Tea Party thought Eric wasn’t conservative enough.

4. He’s Jewish and one of his biggest fans is a Nazi.

“Stephen is a highly competent and tough individual,” Richard Spencer, 38, the White Nationalist who coined the term “Alt-Right,” according to Mother Jones. “So I have no doubt that he will do a great job.” Stephen and Richard became buds while attending Duke University, as they both were members of the Duke Conservative Union.

5. He thinks the ban is working as planned.

Thousands of people protested the ban, which detained more than 100 people after it was enacted. Despite the outcry, Stephen thinks nothing is wrong. “Anytime you do something hugely successful, that challenges a failed orthodoxy,” Stephen said on CBS This Morning on Jan. 29, “you’re going to see protests. In fact, if nobody is disagreeing with what you are doing, then you’re probably not doing anything that really matters in the scheme of things.”

