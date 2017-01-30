Rachel Lindsay: 5 Things To Know About Nick Viall’s Front-Runner On ‘The Bachelor’

Image Courtesy of ABC

Rachel Lindsay stole Nick Viall’s heart on week one of ‘The Bachelor,’ but how much do you know about her? Get to know the super stunning season front-runner right here.

1. At 31, she’s actually in Nick Viall‘s age range. He’s 36, and while some girls are only 23 or 24, it makes sense that he connects so much with someone closer to his own age. (No, that wasn’t a dig at Corinne.)

2. She’s incredibly smart. After graduating from The University of Texas with a degree in Kinesiology and Sports Management, she attended Law School at Marquette University, and passed the bar exam on her first try — something she calls one of her biggest achievements. Now, she’s am attorney for Cooper and Scully in Texas.

3. While she works really hard, she’s ready to find love. She listed one of her biggest regrets as “focusing too much on my career,” so it’s safe to say she’s making sure she doesn’t do that this time around. She also said that she’s afraid she has “missed out on my chance at finding love.”

4. She does have tattoos! In her Bachelor Q&A, she revealed that on her right rib cage she has “Reciprocity,” and on her left waist she has a bible verse.

5. She listens to a wide variety of music. On her Facebook page, she posted for a photo with rapper 2 Chainz; on Instagram she tagged herself at a Dixie Chicks concert; and she told ABC that she loves 90s country music… and Justin Bieber.

HollywoodLifers, do you think she and Nick belong together? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.