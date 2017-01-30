Danielle Lombard: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Catching Nick’s Eye

Danielle Lombard is one of the front-runners this season on ‘The Bachelor.’ So who is this gorgeous gal that’s vying for Nick Viall’s love? HollywoodLife.com has rounded up 5 keys facts you need to know about Danielle!

1. She’s a model!

Danielle Lombard, 28, is always posting a number of sexy modeling shots on her Instagram page. From bikini photos to posing in workout gear, Danielle proves she’s definitely one of the sexiest Bachelor contestants ever! She was also Miss Hot Import Nights 2016!

2. She’s got multiple tattoos.

Danielle has a lotus on the back of her neck! She’s also got two butterfly tattoos, one of the back of each ankle. Ooh la la!

3. She opened her own business at a very young age.

The gorgeous gal calls her greatest achievement yet is opening her own business, a nail salon, at the age of 23. You go, girl! She’s definitely ambitious, which is something Nick loves!

4. She’s a sucker for romance movies — and Chrissy Teigen.

In her ABC bio, she says her favorite movies are A Walk to Remember, Love Actually, and The Notebook. She also gushes about Chrissy Teigen, saying she admires her the most in the world. Danielle thinks Chrissy is “gorgeous, strong willed, and unapologetically herself. She and John Legend are couple goals!”

5. She’s got a dog!

In addition to modeling photos, Danielle also shares photos of her adorable dog, Mollie. The little pup is so cute, no wonder Danielle is obsessed!

Will Danielle win Nick Viall’s heart this season? You’ll have to keep tuning in to The Bachelor to find out! The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick should be with Danielle? Let us know!