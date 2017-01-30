Super Bowl 51: 5 Things To Know About The Epic Patriots Vs. Falcons Game

REX/Shutterstock

It’s almost here! The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons are meeting up for the greatest game in all of sports, Super Bowl 51. We’ve got five things you need to know about the NFL’s epic spectacle going down in Houston, TX Feb 5.

1. The AFC champion New England Patriots will be squaring off against NFC champs the Atlanta Falcons in a “bad guys versus good guys” scenario.

The Patriots have been insanely good for so long and are going into their NFL record ninth Super Bowl. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that we see them in the big game nearly every year. Atlanta is playing in only their second Super Bowl in team history, so they’ve got a lot of fan goodwill towards crushing New England’s years of domination.

2. With a Patriots win, Tom Brady will become the most winning Super Bowl quarterback in history.

The 39-year-old is currently tied with Steelers great Terry Bradshaw, 68, and 49ers legend Joe Montana, 60, with four Super Bowl rings each. A victory in Houston will give him a record five wins as a starting quarterback in the big game. Tom would then tie former Niners and Cowboys defensive end Charles Haley, 53, for the most Super Bowl wins at any position. How impressive!

3. The Falcons are looking to take home their first ever Super Bowl victory.

The Dirty Birds have only played in one other Super Bowl during their 51 years as a franchise. In 1998 they lost to the Denver Broncos 34-19 in Super Bowl XXXIII. They haven’t had a post-season appearance since 2012, and many think that with MVP caliber QB Matt Ryan‘s incredible season, 2017 could finally be the Falcon’s year to become world champions.

4. Can the Patriots slow down Atlanta’s explosive offense?

Matt’s been incomparable in the air during the 2016 season. Except for a 24-15 loss to the Eagles, the Falcons scored over 28 points in every game since week seven. Their running game has been so explosive as well, as they’ve become the first NFL team to rank in the top five in both rushing and passing since the Kansas City Chiefs way back in 2004. New England’s defense has a lot cut out for them.

5. Lady Gaga will thrill viewers as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

The 30-year-old singer is going to totally blow things up as the halftime entertainer, and with her amazing showmanship and costumes, it should provide quite a spectacle. Gaga has already showed off that she’s got the chops for performing at the Super Bowl, singing the National Anthem in Super Bowl 50. We’ve seen some behind the scenes video of her rehearsals and we know she’s going to have a troupe of dancers alongside her when she performs the classic “Bad Romance.”

