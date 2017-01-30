‘Becoming Warren Buffett’: 5 Things To Know Before HBO’s Riveting Documentary Airs

Courtesy of HBO

Warren Buffett is one of the richest men in the world, but he has rarely opened up so deeply about his fascinating life. With the HBO documentary ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’ airing Jan. 30, here are five things to know ahead of the riveting program.

1. Warren Buffett is the only person to have built a Fortune 500 top 10 company from scratch.

The “Oracle from Omaha” began his investment career at the age of 20, first as an investment salesman and six years later formed his own partnership. He built the company he later named Berkshire Hathaway into a $406 billion empire and is regarded as one of the savviest investors in the world.

2. If you’re looking to get financial tips and advice from investment guru in the documentary, forget about it.

While Warren is a genius with numbers, he’s not going to be doling out advice on how to get rich. “People watching it expecting to learn how to buy cheap stocks will be disappointed,” Warren said with a laugh during an interview with the New York Times. “When I think about getting beyond a financial audience, this becomes really prominent.”

3. Warren says that the two most pivotal points in his life were when he as born and when he met first wife Susie.

The couple married in 1952 and even though they separated in 1977, they remained wed until Susie’s death in 2004. To this day he says, “I was a lopsided person and she put me together.” She was so understanding that she introduced him to his second love and longtime companion Astrid Menks, who he went on to marry in 2006 after Susie passed.

4. Warren reveals that Susie prompted him to become a prolific philanthropist.

The 86-year-old is one of the richest men in the world, worth almost $75 billion, but plans on giving away 99 percent of his fortune to charity upon his passing. Though she died in 2004, he credits Susie with his move towards being so charitable. He plans on distributing his billions through the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

5. Even though he’s incredibly wealthy, Warren still goes to the McDonald’s drive through for breakfast nearly every day.

His favorite meal on the item is number 317, a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, but when the financial markets are down he goes for a 255, a sausage muffin with egg and cheese. Yes, he does drive himself which makes the fact that he goes through the drive through all the more impressive! No limo and fancy driver for this guy.

